Spanish Super Cup 2026 lineup confirmed ahead of Copa del Rey final

La Liga fans are already looking ahead to the 2025/26 season as the final weeks of the current campaign are wrapped up.

Barcelona and Real Madrid will battle all the way in the title race as Carlo Ancelotti seeks to retain his title from 2024.

The duo’s qualification for the Copa del Rey final means the famous old trophy will once again be heading back to either Madrid or Catalonia.

Athletic Club’s success over Osasuna in the 2024 final secured a place for both sides in the 2025 Spanish Super Cup final at the start of the year.

However, with Real Madrid and Barcelona both qualifying for the Copa del Rey final this time, and finishing as the expected La Liga top two, the places will change for 2026.

As per confirmation from Diario AS, if the Copa del Rey finalists finish as the top two in La Liga, their places are automatically given to the next highest La Liga finishers at the end of the campaign.

That is currently Atletico Madrid in third and Athletic Club in fourth and the season looks set to finish that way with Real Betis six points further down in fifth.

If the Andalucians hold on to fifth place, they will secure a UEFA Champions League spot, with La Liga now confirmed as having five qualifiers for next season.

The Spanish Super Cup will continue with its four-team format in 2026 and will be once again played in January in Saudi Arabia.

Hansi Flick clinched his first title as Barcelona boss in the 2025 final, with a 5-2 win over Real Madrid in Jeddah, and the pair are already favourites to win it.

Since moving to four teams involved, the El Clasico pair have won all but one of the finals since 2020, with Athletic Club’s success in 2021 the only outlier to their dominance of the competition.