Ronald Araujo wary of ‘motivated’ Real Madrid in Copa del Rey final

Barcelona star Ronald Araujo has admitted he is preparing to face a different beast in tonight’s Copa del Rey final.

The game has been thrown into chaos in the last 48 hours amid rumours Real Madrid were considering a boycott of the game.

Los Blancos were unhappy with the RFEF’s decision on who to name as match referee which caused a storm of controversy.

The call to make Ricardo de Burgoes Bengoetxea the lead official and Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes as VAR left Real Madrid unhappy following the latter’s criticism.

Gonzalez Fuertes openly criticised Real Madrid TV’s infamous pre-game referee videos which triggered a wave of outrage from the club over claims of possible bias towards them by the officials.

The situation was resolved at the 11th hour with Real Madrid issuing a fresh statement denying rumours they were considering a boycott of the final itself.

One side will suffer a major dent to their season at full time in Sevilla with Carlo Ancelotti desperately chasing a domestic double and Hansi Flick still on course for a treble.

Araujo believes this game will be different to their other meetings with Real Madrid this season as the stakes ramp up.

“I expect a different match to what we’ve played against them so far this season. It’s another final and we’re motivated to go for the title. The team is in great shape and eager to go on and win,” as per reports from Marca.

The El Clasico rivals will face off again in La Liga action in Catalonia on May 11 but Flick has the clear edge so far in 2024/25.

The German coach won 4-0 on his El Clasico debut in Madrid back in October and secured his first trophy as Barcelona boss in January via a 5-2 Spanish Super Cup victory in Saudi Arabia.