Rivaldo claims Real Madrid need Copa del Rey glory to save season

Real Madrid face a season-defining showdown with Barcelona in tonight’s Copa del Rey final at the Estadio La Cartuja.

Los Blancos have lost their chance to win a trophy treble following a UEFA Champions League exit at the hands of Arsenal.

Carlo Ancelotti’s position is now under major pressure with the Italian coach expected to move on from Madrid this summer as Xabi Alonso waits in the wings to replace him.

Ancelotti is expected see out the season in the Spanish capital as he looks fight for the La Liga title and the Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid’s campaign now effectively hangs on their results against Hansi Flick’s team with the pair also matched up in league action on May 11.

If the battle at the top of the La Liga rakings remains as close as it is currently, that clash could decide the title, but Real Madrid also need Barcelona to drop points elsewhere.

Barcelona club icon Rivaldo has offered his view on the situation with the former Brazil international claiming his old rivals are up against it in the campaign run-in.

“Real Madrid will do everything possible to try to save their season by being Copa del Rey champions against their great rival,” he told an interview with Betfair, via Mundo Deportivo.

“We know that, in football, when it comes to a final between Barcelona and Real Madrid, there can’t be a clear favourite. We see that Barca is doing very well in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, but this is a different competition, and it’s a one-legged final.”

This is the first El Clasico meting in the Copa del Rey final since 2013/14 where Gareth Bale famously score the clincher in a 2-1 Real Madrid win.

Rivaldo won one Copa del Rey crown in his time in Catalonia via the 1997/98 final against Mallorca