Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe not guaranteed to start Copa del Rey final

While much of the talk about the game has departed from football, after Real Madrid confirmed that they would be present against Barcelona for the Copa del Rey final, Carlo Ancelotti must plot a way past Barcelona. There are doubts over the Real Madrid line-up, starting with Kylian Mbappe.

On Friday it was reported that Ferland Mendy would be given the starting berth at left-back, leaving Carlo Ancelotti with one main doubt over his line-up. That is whether to use the 4-4-2 formation he admitted that he favoured earlier in the week, and whether that includes Rodrygo Goes, who looks the most likely to be sacrificed if Ancelotti does want to stack his midfield.

However as per Diario AS and MD amongst others, Rodrygo may have a spot in the line-up anyway. Mbappe has been nursing an ankle injury since last week against Arsenal, and while he returned to training on Tuesday, is not yet fully recovered. Most had expected him to be ready to go for the final this Saturday night, as is the case with Mendy, but Mbappe is still feeling pain in his ankle, and will test it out before the match before a decision is made.

If Mbappe does not start, then Rodrygo will be in his place, alongside Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham in a 4-4-2. Ancelotti is intending on using him though.

Should he miss out, then it would rob Los Blancos of their top goalscorer this season, and their primary threat behind Barcelona’s high line. Although Mbappe lacked the finishing touch in the first Clasico against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu, the French forward was their best performer in the Spanish Supercup final in Saudi Arabia. In their second game, he scored and was denied only by multiple strong saves from Inaki Pena from adding to his tally.