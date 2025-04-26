Real Madrid lose ground to Arsenal in key transfer race

Real Madrid are now reportedly back behind Arsenal in the transfer race for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi this summer.

Los Blancos are expected to spend big in the coming months in response to being dumped out of the UEFA Champions League by Mikel Arteta’s team.

An early European exit has increased the pressure on Carlo Ancelotti’s position in Madrid but he is expected to remain in place until the end of May.

Major changes are planned at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu over the summer – including Ancelotti moving on – with the club famous for spending big on the back of trophy frustration and Zubimendi is just one name on the list.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the verge of completing a free transfer move to Madrid with his contract at Anfield expiring at the end of June.

Florentino Perez is ready to bankroll squad reinforcements with Zubimendi still holding a €60m release clause at Real Sociedad.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with closing in on a move for the Basque playmaker, after his call to reject to a move Liverpool last summer, with Arteta prepared to activate his exit option.

A deal for Zubimendi could form part of a double raid on the Basque Country with Athletic Club star Nico Williams also on Arteta’s radar.

Despite previous reports claiming the player is ‘prioritising’ a move to Real Madrid ahead of the 2024/25 season, the ongoing uncertainty over what will happen with Ancelotti is a destabilising factor, and ESPN are claiming talks with Arsenal are at ‘an advanced stage’.

Thomas Partey and Jorginho could leave the Emirates Stadium in June, heightening Arteta’s need for a new midfielder, but he will need to move quickly to avoid a revival of Real Madrid’s position on his long-standing target.