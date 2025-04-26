Saturday’s Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Real Madrid is expected to be a very heated affair, and supporters are already enbodying this ahead of kick-off at La Cartuja.

Supporters have been making their way to Seville in the last 24 hours ahead of the match, and those cheering on Barcelona were filmed burning a Real Madrid jersey with Kylian Mbappe’s name and number on the back.

Mbappe is not guaranteed to start for Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final as he has been nursing an ankle injury over the last 10 days. He did resume training with his teammates on Thursday, but he may not be fit enough to take his place in Carlo Ancelotti’s line-up for the showdown against Barcelona.

And it wasn’t just Mbappe’s jersey that was set alight by supporters prior to kick-off, as Marca have released footage of Real Madrid supporters doing the same to a Barcelona shirt with Lamine Yamal emblazed on the back.

La afición del Real Madrid intenta quemar una camiseta de Lamine Yamal… 🔥🧨💥 El ambiente está caldeado…#CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/7W588t8Tym — MARCA (@marca) April 26, 2025

Both sets of supporters certainly appear to have fire in their stomachs ahead of the Copa del Rey final, and that fire has now been transferred to the jerseys of their rivals. It has embodied the spirit that the match is likely to be played with, and it will be interesting to see who can handle the heat at La Cartuja.

Barcelona will go into the match as favourites, and their odds would increase if Mbappe were not to start. But Real Madrid’s desperation not to end the season without a major trophy could power them on, as could the feeling on seeking revenge on their bitter rivals after 4-0 and 5-2 defeats earlier in the campaign. Whatever the outcome, it promises to be another captivating El Clasico occasion, where it remains to be seen who manages to come out with the bragging rights.