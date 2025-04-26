Real Betis table fresh Antony loan offer as Man United plan exit

Real Betis will open fresh transfer talks with Manchester United in a bid to keep Antony at the La Liga club next season.

Despite his struggles for form back in Manchester, Antony’s career has been revived by a January loan switch to Andalucia, with a major upturn.

The Brazil international has scored three goals and laid on two La Liga assists as Manuel Pellegrini chases fifth spot and UEFA Champions League qualification.

Real Betis are also hoping for a place in the Conference League final next month and Antony will be key to their hopes.

Sporting director Manu Fajardo has already confirmed the club are working on a deal to keep the former Ajax forward but negotiations have not progressed at this stage.

“It is a source of satisfaction on a personal level (to have brought Antony to Real Betis), but it is the result of teamwork. Although I am responsible for the sporting management, there are many people involved in this signing. It’s still early, but we will try in different ways to do everything possible to continue enjoying Antony,” he said.

As per reports from the Daily Telegraph, Real Betis are still not in a position to afford a transfer fee for the 25-year-old, with the Red Devils aiming for around €45m.

However, with an ongoing cost-cutting drive in place at Old Trafford, a deal could be struck to remove him from the club’s bloated wage bill.

Real Betis are prepared to offer another season-long loan deal, with an increased wage contribution from their end, plus a purchase clause included for 2026.

With United ready to cut ties with the winger, they are open to proposals, but they could push for the purchase clause to be made mandatory to ensure the deal gets wrapped up.