Raphinha claims he would have accepted 2024 Saudi Pro League offer

Barcelona star Raphinha has sensationally admitted he would have accepted a 2024 transfer move to the Saudi Pro League.

Raphinha was heavily linked with a move away from Catalonia last summer in the early weeks of Hansi Flick’s tenure.

However, the former Bayern Munich boss was determined to keep him at the club, and called on the ownership to block any offers from the Middle East.

The decision has proven to be a superb call by all parties with Raphinha leading Barcelona’s potential treble charge alongside a bold shout for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

15 La Liga goals and nine assists catches the eye, but even more impressively, he is currently the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League with 12 goals and seven assists.

His place at Barcelona is now secure, with a contract until 2027, and extension talks planned for this summer.

However, things could have turned out very differently for the former Leeds United winger, and he claims an offer from the SPL would have been too good to turn down in different circumstances.

“Yesterday I was informed about the offer from Saudi Arabia and, honestly, I was very surprised because the figures involved were very high,” he told an interview with TNT Sports Brazil.

💣Raphinha admits he would have accepted an offer to leave Barcelona for the Saudi Pro League last summer https://t.co/8V0hVaBGWf — Football España (@footballespana_) April 26, 2025

“Honestly, if they had made me this offer last year, I think I would have gone. At the time, I was a little devastated, and this offer would have changed my life completely, and for my wife and family.

“It was an amount that could have changed our lives completely. Whoever says I wouldn’t go is lying, because it’s impossible to see figures like that and not think it could change your life, or that I could go.”

Raphinha added his call to stay at Barcelona was clearly the right one and he is confident on the direction the season is heading.

“I thought I still had a lot to contribute here in Europe, to this club and a great opportunity to continue representing the national team. That’s what made me turn a deaf ear to money and open my mind more to my dreams.”