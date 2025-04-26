Confirmed: Real Madrid heavyweight benched for Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid start as underdogs for the Copa del Rey final, and their chances of victory could now be reduced further as they have been unable to risk starting one of their best players against Barcelona.

On Thursday, Real Madrid received the good news that Kylian Mbappe had returned to training after an ankle injury that he suffered in last week’s Champions League quarter-final second leg defeat to Arsenal. And because of this, it had been hoped that he would be fit enough to take his place in the starting line-up for the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona, but this has proven not to be the case.

With just over an hour to go until kick-off, Carlo Ancelotti’s line-up has been announced, and it has confirmed doubts about Mbappe’s starting status. The France international is only fit enough to be on the bench, with Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior partnered together in attack.

📋✅ ¡Nuestro XI inicial para la final de la Copa del Rey!

🆚 @FCBarcelona_es

👉 @UnicajaBanco pic.twitter.com/kR7qqCJGIO — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) April 26, 2025

It appears that Real Madrid will line up in the 4-4-2 system that worked so well for them prior to Mbappe’s arrival last summer. Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham will play on the wings with Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Ceballos in the centre of midfield.

There is some good news for Real Madrid in that Ferland Mendy is fit enough to start, and he takes his place at left-back. Lucas Vazquez has been picked for the opposite flank, which is a bold decision from Ancelotti, and one that Barcelona will hope to take advantage of with Raphinha.

It remains to be seen whether Mbappe’s lack of presence in the starting line-up proves to be detrimental for Real Madrid. It is expected that he will be able to play some part at La Cartuja, but given that Barcelona scored four first half goals in the last El Clasico in January, his arrival could come too late.