Bayern Munich’s defensive crisis could secure Barcelona transfer target

Barcelona are in the market for a new defender this summer with Jonathan Tah a constant transfer target for Hansi Flick.

The Catalan giants were linked with an offer for the Germany international ahead of the 2024/25 season but Bayer Leverkusen demanded a €25m fee.

With the 29-year-old heading into the final year of his contract, Barcelona rejected that price, with Bayern Munich also unwilling to pay Leverkusen’s demands.

Changes are incoming at the BayArena, with Tah already telling the club he will not sign an extension, and he could follow head coach Xabi Alonso out the door.

Whilst Alonso looks bound for Real Madrid to replace Carlo Ancelotti, Tah choices are split between Munich and Barcelona, as he face a crucial call on his future.

As per Bundesliga expert Christian Falk, both clubs have reached out to Tah, but Barcelona’s ongoing financial issues could complicate matters – with Bayern Munich in need of new centre back due to their issues in that position.

“Barcelona still have problems with registering new players. Tah is going to be a free agent this summer, so the transfer itself wouldn’t necessarily be an issue, however, it’s not clear if he would actually be allowed to play for Hansi Flick’s side,” he said.

“A player like Tah would be very important for Bayern Munich because they’re currently lacking a defensive leader. They are searching for one – they need one, as neither Dayot Upamecano nor Kim Min-jae can be considered as one.”

Bayern Munich’s quickness of the mark could be the vital factor in the race for Tah as they look to move swiftly to solve a problem position in Vincent Kompany’s squad.

Barcelona are not struggling so much at centre back despite the exit rumours surrounding Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia ahead of the summer transfer window.