Barcelona have won the 2024-25 Copa del Rey after securing a 3-2 victory over Real Madrid in the final at La Cartuja.

Barcelona came out of the blocks flying, and they dominated the early stages. They came close to scoring on multiple occasions, but in the 28th minute, they did manage to break the deadlock deservedly. Lamine Yamal did brilliantly on the right to draw in three Real Madrid defenders, and when he played in Pedri, the midfielder has lots of space to pick out the top corner from the edge of the box.

Barcelona could – and should – have been 3-0 or 4-0 up in the first half, and they were made to pay for it in the second period. Kylian Mbappe was introduced at the interval, and on 70 minutes, he scored the first direct freekick of his career to bring Real Madrid back level at La Cartuja.

And seven minutes later, Real Madrid completed the comeback. Arda Guler delivered an excellent corner that landed perfectly on the head of Aurelien Tchouameni, who could not miss from six yards out.

Barcelona were rocked after that, but they managed to regroup and find the equaliser soon after. It came from another Lamine Yamal assist, as he played Ferran Torres in – and the striker took the ball away from Thibaut Courtois before rolling into the empty net.

Barcelona thought they had been awarded a penalty in the dying stages of normal time when Raphinha went down under a challenge from Raul Asencio, but the decision was overturned after a VAR check, and the Brazilian was yellow-carded for simulation.

Extra time was cagey, but in the 116th minute, the winner came – and it went to Barcelona. Jules Kounde intercepted a loose ball before driving forward and finding the bottom corner of Courtois’ goal.

Antonio Rudiger, who had already been substituted, was sent off for protesting a decision in the dying stages. And Barcelona were able to hold to pick up their third victory of the season against Real Madrid, who now look set to end the season without a major trophy – unless they can overturn a four-point deficit in La Liga.