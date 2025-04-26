Barcelona and Real Madrid face off in tonight’s Copa del Rey final on the back of a storm of controversy from the Los Blancos camp.

A sensational 48 hours of build-up has been dominated by Real Madrid’s war against officialdom in Spanish football with a late appeal sent to the RFEF.

Real Madrid were left frustrated by the decision to name Ricardo de Burgoes Bengoetxea as the match referee and Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes as VAR.

The club believe the call should have been reviewed ahead of the final and they submitted a formal request to the RFEF as a sensational twist before the showdown with La Blaugrana.

Gonzalez Fuertes openly criticised Real Madrid TV’s infamous pre-game referee videos which triggered a wave of outrage from Real Madrid over claims of possible bias towards them.

The situation was resolved at the 11th hour with Real Madrid issuing a fresh statement denying rumours they were considering a boycott of the final itself.

With the matter now settled, Carlo Ancelotti is keen to focus on matters on the pitch, as he chases a domestic double against Hansi Flick’s treble hunters.

A late call will be made on the fitness of Kylian Mbappe with the France captain rated at 50-50 due to an ankle injury picked up in the UEFA Champions League exit against Arsenal.

As per reports from Diario AS, Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy will come in from the midweek win at Getafe.

Dani Ceballos and Jude Bellingham will also start but captain Luka Modric’s position depends on Mbappe.

Barcelona will also reshuffle from their win over Mallorca – with Robert Lewandowski ruled out despite travelling with the squad – meaning a start for Ferran Torres.

Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong will also rotate back into the team but Dani Olmo will keep his spot after scoring the winner against Mallorca.