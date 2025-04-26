Barcelona will be aiming to win the Copa del Rey against bitter rivals Real Madrid, and Lamine Yamal will be one of the player they rely upon for success at La Cartuja. And the 17-year-old will hope to make a difference in his first match since sporting a new haircut.

It was teased on Friday that Lamine Yamal had changed his look ahead of the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, and in the warm-up, that surprised has now been fully revealed. The 17-year-old has dyed his hair completely blonde in a similar way to Neymar Junior, who is one of his idols, when he was still at Barcelona.

Lamine Yamal, who had a shirt featuring his name and number burned by Real Madrid supporters prior to kick-off, is expected to be a reference for Barcelona in the final, as he has been throughout the season for Barcelona. He has scored in both previous El Clasico meetings this season, and with his new haircut, he will eyeing making it three in a row.

He will be directly up against Ferland Mendy in the Copa del Rey final, with the Real Madrid defender having recovered in time to take his place in the starting line-up named by Carlo Ancelotti. While this is a boost for Los Blancos, Lamine Yamal has had success against the French defender this season, and he will hope for the same again at La Cartuja.

It remains to be seen how emerges victorious in the Copa del Rey final. Barcelona come into the match as favourites due to their better recent form and having won both El Clasico this season, but Real Madrid can never be ruled out – and they will be eyeing revenge after losing those matches by an aggregate score of 9-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu and in Jeddah.