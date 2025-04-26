Barcelona eye audacious move for Robert Lewandowski successor

Barcelona will soon need to start seriously thinking about replacing Robert Lewandowski, and it appears that conversations are already underway as targets continue to be identified by the club’s sporting department.

Lewandowski will stay at Barcelona for at least one more season as his contract goes not expire until the summer of 2026, but at this time, it is almost certain that he will be replaced. The likes of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres have been mentioned as possible options, but a new name has come to the fore.

Barcelona were previously interested in Julian Alvarez when he was still playing in South America, and now Marca have reported that they have rekindled their interest in the Atletico Madrid striker.

The report states that Alvarez could be used as powerful tool during the Barcelona presidential election campaign, which will take place in 2026. The Argentine, who has scored 27 goals across all competitions in his first season for Atleti, and he is seen as being a big name that has succeed Lewandowski.

It is worth noting that Barcelona are not the only club to hold an interest in Alvarez, who has also been linked with a return to the Premier League with Liverpool. That deal could be sought this summer, whereas the Catalans would be targeting a move in 2026, as there are no plans to bring in a striker in 2025.

Atleti’s stance on the matter is clear: they do not to sell, especially as Alvarez will be the man to lead their attack when Antoine Griezmann moves on. And the player himself is very settled at the Metropolitano, so it is unlikely that he pushes for a move to Barcelona.

And even if he does, he could be warned by Griezmann, who infamous made the same move in 2019, and ultimately struggled to make the adaption to life in Catalonia.