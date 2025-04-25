The press conference and the tears that set of Real Madrid referee fury

Real Madrid have gone into protest over what they feel is an unjust decision not to change the officials for the Copa del Rey final, after referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea and VAR Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes gave a press conference the day beforehand. One of the main topics was the criticism that referees receive.

The image of said press conference came at the end of it, as de Burgos Bengoetxea broke down in tears over the impact of the media criticism on him and his family. He had the following to say on Real Madrid TV and their smear pieces against referees.

“I don’t care; it’s usually damaging criticism of the establishment and me. I have to look at myself in the mirror and know what I need to continue improving.”

Later on though, he was visibly affected.

“When your son goes to school and is told his father is a ‘thief’ and comes home crying, it’s a real pain. What I do is try to educate my son to tell him that his father is honest, that he makes mistakes like any other athlete. It’s really tough, I don’t recommend it to anyone. The day I leave here, I want my son to be proud of what his father was and what refereeing is, which has given us so many values.”

“It’s not right, given what many of my colleagues are going through, not just in professional football but also in grassroots football. Let everyone reflect on where we want to go, what we want from sport and football.”

Meanwhile Gonzalez Fuertes was much more direct about Real Madrid TV and the videos, noting that the referees would be banding together to take action.

“It’s not just the videos, but the consequences they carry. We’ve been seeing for some time now that on social media, anonymous people insult or threaten, unchecked by anyone. Community managers on official social media are constantly attacking our community. There are statements or actions that give rise to the belief that we’re dishonest.”

“And the problem isn’t that it happens, it’s the consequences. Communicators or journalists talk about thefts and swear words, and we don’t know which fan that message reaches. Then the frustration is paid out by the boy or girl who picks up the whistle and calls a youth game. We need to address these situations and return to a healthier, cleaner football.”

In recent years there have been several incidents that seen referees assaulted in the lower divisions and in youth football, something that has been on the rise. Several have been hospitalised.

“There’s no doubt that we’re going to start taking measures, more serious than those currently being taken. We’re not going to continue allowing what’s happening. In a few days, you’ll hear about what’s coming. This is going to make history. We’re not going to continue putting up with what we’re putting up with.”

This was taken as a threat by Real Madrid, as they detailed in a statement, and evidence that the refereeing body is not impartial. They have in the meantime requested that both referees be removed from the game, something the RFEF have decided they will not do. Los Blancos are reportedly considering boycotting the final now, although no decision has been taken.