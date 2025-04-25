Ronaldo blamed following confirmation of Real Valladolid are relegation

Real Valladolid finally had their fate confirmed on Thursday night, as they succumbed to a 5-1 defeat that confirmed their relegation back to Segunda. La Pucela have struggled all season, and have just 16 points from their 33 games this season.

It has been a long-time coming for Valladolid, who are 18 points removed from 17th-placed Alaves, and as per Fran Martinez, have conceded more goals at this stage of the season than any side in the history of La Liga at 81. They are just 14 goals off the worst ever total of 94. Following their relegation, Valladolid put out a statement titled ‘pain and forgiveness’.

#DATO 81 goles en contra del @realvalladolid en 33 jornadas. Es la PEOR marca en una jornada 33 en TODA la HISTORIA de Primera División. pic.twitter.com/NwsivFJbT3 — Fran Martínez (@LaLigaenDirecto) April 24, 2025

In it, they apologise for ‘not wearing the shirt with dignity’, admitting that the side did not compete, and these errors should be remembered as a warning for the future. However the relegation was met with ire from the Valladolid fans, as recounted by Relevo.

The Twitter/X account for the Valladolid singing section and Federation of Supporters clubs released a hard-edged statement demanding ‘Ronaldo out of Zorrilla’, referencing Brazilian owner Ronaldo Nazario, who has been heavily criticised for his ownership. ‘An owner who bought the club to make quick money from an urban planning scheme, and when he realised he couldn’t do it, took all of the money out of the club,’ read the statement.

When Ronaldo took over the club, he noted that the club could be in the Champions League within five years – a date that passed in 2024 – and while they have come back immediately on the previous two occasions, La Pucela have now suffered three relegations in five years. This season Ronaldo sacked two managers, Paulo Pezzolano and Diego Cocca, before eventually allowing interim manager Alvaro Rubio to see out the season.

Protests against Ronaldo have become as frequent as his absence from the club, attending more games at the Santiago Bernabeu this season than he has at the Nuevo Jose Zorrilla, demanding his exit. He has been linked with several sales in the past, and is reportedly on the brink of a €40m agreement to do so. However it is not the first time this has been reported, with several offers in the past collapsing.