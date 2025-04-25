Barcelona are preparing for the Copa del Rey final against rivals Real Madrid, despite talk that Los Blancos are considering boycotting the final due to a disagreement over the refereeing team in charge of the game. Before Carlo Ancelotti and Luka Modric’s press conference was cancelled in protest, Hansi Flick spoke to the media.

Flick was coy on who would be playing left-back, with Gerard Martin expected to replace the injured Alejandro Balde at left-back, but did ratify Ferran Torres as his choice for the number nine spot in the absence of Robert Lewandowski through injury. He also paid little attention to who the favourites were for the game, or what had happened in the previous two Clasicos, noting that Los Blancos are a ‘great team’, and that those games were ‘water under the bridge’.

Where he did raise more eyebrows was speaking about Lamine Yamal, telling the media that he had a surprise planned.

“He’s an incredible player, for his age… 17. He’s prepared very well. You’ll be surprised. He has a special surprise for you.”

It was noted that the teenage wonderkid was training in the 28-degree heat in a hat, something that certainly peaked curiosity. Meanwhile images of Lamine Yamal leaving training seemed to suggest that he had dyed his hair for the occasion, as noted by Diario AS. For the complete design, it does seem that we will have to wait until the final.

Video: He has dyed his hair. https://t.co/LjrgOqNeGe — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 25, 2025

Barcelona will go into the final as favourites against Real Madrid, having beaten them comfortably in both of their previous meetings this season. The absences of Balde and Lewandowski will no doubt be heavily felt though, and they will be up against a side desperate to avoid a third consecutive defeat, and to salvage their season as it has been termed in the local press.