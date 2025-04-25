Real Sociedad announce Imanol Alguacil replacement

Real Sociedad have wasted no time in replacing Imanol Alguacil, after it was announced that their long-term manager would be departing this summer upon the expiry of his contract. The 53-year-old will leave a long-lasting legacy at the club, following 6.5 years of consistent success.

Alguacil will be hoping he can continue his record of qualifying the Txuri-Urdin for European football in every full season in which he has been in charge. With five games to go, La Real sit in 10th spot, but just two points back from Osasuna in a Conference League spot, and four back from Celta Vigo in a Europa League position.

After a lengthy spell, and a particularly long season, which has proven more difficult than previous years, Alguacil decided against continuing in his post. Girona manager Michel Sanchez and former Spain and Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui, who came through the academy at Zubieta, were cited as favourites for the job.

However Real Sociedad have opted for the continuity candidate, and announced on Friday that Sergio Francisco will be taking over. He will pen a contract for two seasons until 2027, after arriving at the club eight years ago. Following five years and a promotion at Real Sociedad C, he is now in his third year at Real Sociedad B, where Relevo say he has been credited with ‘doing a brilliant job.’

The 46-year-old comes into the job as something of an unknown prospect though, but will be familiar with the tools at his disposal. Francisco played as a forward for La Real briefly, coming through the academy and making his first-team debut in 2000. He would then have a career in the third and fourth tier before retirement. With Real Sociedad B, he has managed a 5th-place finish, a 9th-place finish and is on track to make the play-offs for a second time, with the team in fourth position.