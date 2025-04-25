Real Madrid have moved to end rumours over the club refusing to play in this weekend’s Copa del Rey final with Barcelona.

Los Blancos have caused a storm in the last 24 hours following the explosion of their row with the RFEF over the referee choice for the final.

Real Madrid were irked by the decision to name Ricardo de Burgoes Bengoetxea as the match referee and Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes as VAR.

The club believe the decision should be reviewed ahead of the final and they submitted a formal request to the RFEF as a sensational twist before the showdown with La Blaugrana.

The issue focused on Gonzalez Fuertes, the VAR for the final, and his criticism of their infamous referee videos released by Real Madrid TV before selected games, with Burgoes Bengoetxea in tears in a press conference due to the criticism and the pressure he has been receiving.

As the saga rolled on, Real Madrid demanded a last minute change of officials, as the stakes were ramped up, with tonight’s training session and press conference cancelled.

The stand-off has had placed the game in doubt with reports from Relevo claiming they will refuse to play in the final completely, unless a solution is reached.

Florentino Perez will also not attend the traditional pre-game dinner ahead of the match and Los Blancos fans will await an update.

As Real Madrid fans waited for an update, the club have stepped in with a confirmation they will play the final, as they refute the rumours surrounding the issue.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team were reportedly in danger of being banned from the competition, with the RFEF prepared to sanction a rescheduled final between Barcelona and Real Sociedad, but the match will now take place as planned in Sevilla with global eyes on it.