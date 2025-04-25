The 2024/25 Copa del Rey could be plunged into chaos with Real Madrid reportedly considering a boycott of their clash with Barcelona.

The two El Clasico rivals face off at the Estadio La Cartuja on April 26 but Real Madrid have fired a string of shots at the RFEF.

Los Blancos are furious with decision to name Ricardo de Burgoes Bengoetxea as the match referee and Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes as VAR.

The club believe the decision should be reviewed ahead of the final and they have since submitted a formal request to the RFEF as a sensational twist.

The issue focuses on Gonzalez Fuertes, the VAR for the final, and his criticism of their infamous referee videos released by Real Madrid TV before selected games, with Burgoes Bengoetxea in tears in a press conference due to the criticism and the pressure he has been receiving.

As the saga rolls on, and Real Madrid demand a last minute change of officials, the stakes have been ramped up, with tonight’s training session and press conference both cancelled.

Real Madrid will not take a backwards step on the matter as they believe keeping with the current officials could create a bias against them in the final.

The stand-off has now placed the game in doubt with reports from Relevo claiming they will refuse to play in the final completely, unless a solution is reached.

Florentino Perez will also not attend the traditional pre-game dinner ahead of the match and Los Blancos fans will await an update.

Thousands have travelled to Andalucia for the final as Real Madrid seek to revive their season after a UEFA Champions League exit at the start of the month.

Carlo Ancelotti’s future is reportedly in the balance in the Spanish capital and he will hope the final is played to give him an opportunity to win a trophy in the final weeks of a mixed season.