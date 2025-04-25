Pep Guardiola drops huge Rodri return date update

Spain star Rodri Hernandez could return for Manchester City before the end of the 2024/25 domestic season.

The 28-year-old has missed the majority of the current campaign after suffering an ACL injury back in September but his rehabilitation has been smooth so far.

Pep Guardiola confirmed he is back training with the squad amid optimism over when he will be brought back into his matchday plans in Manchester.

Guardiola has fallen short in his Premier League title defence in 2025, as Liverpool edge closer to the trophy, alongside a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 playoff defeat to Real Madrid.

The FA Cup represents City’s sole chance of a domestic trophy this season, if Guardiola’s team can get past an in-form Nottingham Forest in their semi final clash on April 27, to seal another Wembley date next month.

Guardiola indicated the signs do look positive on Rodri being available, if City make the final on May 17, with his progress in training continuing to impress.

“He’s working with us in every training session, so he’s doing very well, but I don’t know [if he can play in a possible final],” as per reports from Diario AS.

“Rodri wants to play, but the doctors will let me know if I have the green light to give him some minutes in it. I’ll trust the doctors.”

Guardiola’s comments confirm his intentions to use his Ballon d’Or winner at this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup with City drawn in Group G alongside Wydad Casablanca, Al Ain and Juventus starting their campaign on June 18.

He could also be called up for Spain duty by Luis de la Fuente for the first time in nine months, with La Roja facing a UEFA Nations League semi final against France on June 5, and a potential final three days later against either hosts Germany or Portugal in Munich.