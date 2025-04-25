Javier Tebas slams Real Madrid over Copa del Rey row

The ongoing row over the 2024/25 Copa del Rey final continues to roll on as Real Madrid prepare to dig in over the issue.

Heading in the final, Real Madrid have created a storm of controversy as they look to put pressure on the RFEF to change referees.

Los Blancos have been angered by the decision to name Ricardo de Burgoes Bengoetxea as the primary match referee with Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes as VAR.

Real Madrid have demanded the decision be reviewed ahead of the final against Barcelona and they have since submitted a formal request to the RFEF as a sensational twist.

The issue focuses on Gonzalez Fuertes, the VAR for the final, and his criticism of their infamous referee videos released by Real Madrid TV before selected games, with Burgoes Bengoetxea in tears in a press conference due to the criticism and the pressure he has been receiving.

As the saga rolls on, and Real Madrid demanded a last minute change of officials, the stakes have been ramped up, with tonight’s training session and press conference both cancelled.

The stand-off has now placed the game in doubt with reports from Relevo claiming they will refuse to play in the final completely, unless a solution is reached.

The latest twist in the story has come via La Liga president Javier Tebas, who has slammed Real Madrid’s attitude over the issue, in the latest battle between him and Los Blancos.

❌ No le gustan los comentaristas de TV porque no dicen lo que él… — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) April 25, 2025

As part of a huge social media tirade over the matter, Tebas has called out Real Madrid for a succession of ‘problems’ they have with the ‘establishment of Spanish football’.

Amongst the complaints from Tebas, he called out every step Real Madrid have taken on the matter, as they look to pressure the RFEF to give in to their demands.