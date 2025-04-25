Barcelona

Barcelona teenager receives homophobic abuse following social media post

Image via Sport

Barcelona starlet Hector Fort has been in the headlines over the last week or two, and now has been targeted with hateful abuse online. The 18-year-old, cutting his teeth in the Blaugrana first team, was pictured with drag queen and LGBTQIA+ activist Brigitte Lamoure.

During last weekend’s 4-3 victory over Celta Vigo, Fort was seen reacting with frustration after remaining on the bench, and refusing a hug from manager Hansi Flick. The German manager then had a word in his ear, but publicly criticised Fort’s behaviour in his press conference on Monday.

Fort would receive the opportunity he was seeking on Tuesday though, putting in a solid display from left-back against RCD Mallorca, before coming off after 77 minutes. It should be noted that following Barcelona’s win over Celta Vigo, forward Borja Iglesias complained of homophobic abuse from Culers in the aftermath. Now Fort has suffered the same fate.

Hector Fort with Brigitte Amour
Image via Brigitte Amour / IG

On the 28th of March, Fort was present at the International Sport Solidarity gala, the 20th of its kind, an organisation that provides grants and opportunities to marginalised children. He was pictured with Lamoure in his arms, and during the week, the Barcelona-based drag queen posted the picture with the caption ‘Resurrection Sunday’.

That post was met with a number of homophobic comments targeting Fort and questioning his sexuality. However it has been met with strong condemnation by various organisations and Barcelona fans, including the Observatory against LGBTI-phobia in Catalonia.

“Thank you very much for your writing and support. It’s a shame there’s so much hate. But this should help us to continue fighting for a free, secular, diverse and inclusive society,” Lamoure herself wrote on her Twitter/X account.

As per ARA (via Marca), Barcelona have also condemned the abuse, saying “FC Barcelona always and everywhere condemns homophobic attitudes in society and sport.” Fort himself has not commented on the matter publicly.

Tags Barcelona Borja Iglesias Brigitte La Moure Celta Vigo Hector Fort

