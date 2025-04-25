Barcelona been given a boost ahead of the Copa del Rey final, with the return of their club captain. After seven months out through injury, Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been given the all clear to return to action.

The Blaugrana have included him in their squad, as reported by BNN, for the upcoming clash with Real Madrid for the first time since his dreadful knee injury against Villarreal in late September. The German veteran has been working his way back and training with the team since the end of March.

Hansi Flick is due to take all of his players, including the injured Marc Bernal and Marc Casado to Seville as the Blaugrana try to win their second trophy of the season, once more in a Clasico. Ter Stegen is not expected to feature against Los Blancos, with Wojciech Szczesny firmly in possession of the number one spot for the rest of this season by all accounts.

However it is not ruled out that ter Stegen could receive some game time before the end of the season, depending on how the season plays out and what situation the Blaugrana are in. Ter Stegen and Szczesny are expected to be at Barcelona next season, with Inaki Pena departing.

Iñaki Peña has one year left on his contract, but all signs point to him leaving on a free this summer. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 25, 2025

Flick does have plenty of other injury concerns to deal with ahead of the Copa final, with Alejandro Balde and Robert Lewandowski joining Casado and Bernal on the injury list. It means the inexperienced Gerard Martin is likely to be given just his second start on a major occasion, the first coming in the second leg against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-final.

Up front, Ferran Torres is likely to replace Lewandowski, but the key position of contention is behind the former Manchester City man. Flick will use Frenkie de Jong and Pedri in midfield barring any surprises, and one of Gavi, Fermin Lopez or Dani Olmo will be given the nod.