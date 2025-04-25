Barcelona confirm Robert Lewandowski joins Copa del Rey final squad

Barcelona will have a few unexpected faces in their travelling squad for the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid this weekend.

Hansi Flick’s side have landed in Sevilla ahead of their huge El Clasico showdown with Real Madrid on April 26.

La Blaugrana are pushing to win a potential trophy treble this season with Carlo Ancelotti chasing down a domestic double following their UEFA Champions League exit this month.

The final will end one those quests and the stakes are sky high for both Flick and Ancelotti on the road in Andalucia.

Barcelona are in red-hot form across all competitions in 2025, but their preparations have been hit by major injury setbacks, with two key players out injured.

Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde will both miss out with their return dates not planned until May.

However, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, rumours of a late recovery from Lewandowski look to be wide of the mark, but the pair will travel with the squad as Flick is keen to keep every first team player involved in the build-up.

Long term absentees Marc Casado and Marc Bernal will also be at the Estadio La Cartuja with the duo sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

Balde has a 50-50 chance to be back for Barcelona’s Champions League semi final first leg against Inter Milan on April 30, but Lewandowski is set to miss out on that game, and the reverse clash at the San Siro on May 6.

Flick shuffled his attack for the midweek win over Mallorca, with Ansu Fati handed a rare start, alongside goal scorer Dani Olmo.

However, the former Bayern Munich boss will revert to his strongest available front three against Los Blancos, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha starting, either side of Ferran Torres as Lewandowski’s direct replacement through the middle of the attack.