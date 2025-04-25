Atletico Madrid chase second Tottenham transfer target

Atletico Madrid are planning a major squad reshuffle in the summer transfer window ahead of the 2025/26 La Liga campaign.

Diego Simeone will have a budget to work with in the Spanish capital after another season of UEFA Champions League money has now been secured.

Simeone is targeting a host of options to bolster his options with a rumoured focus on the Premier League as a source of new faces.

Tottenham centre back Cristian Romero is expected to be high on Simeone’s wish list as he looks to add another Argentinian to his growing contingent at the Estadio Metropolitano.

The situation at Spurs remains unsettled with head coach Ange Postecoglou under real pressure following a poor Premier League as he looks to save himself by winning the Europa League.

Tottenham are keen to retain Romero and the club are preparing to open contract extension talks with 26-year-old on the back of him admitting he would love to play in Spain in future.

Romero will remain on Simeone’s agenda, but Tottenham will battle to keep hold of him, with a reported price tag of around €80m.

Alongside their drive for Romero, exclusive reports from The Times indicate Atletico Madrid will also revive their previous transfer interest in Romero’s Spurs teammates Rodrigo Bentancur, following an initial January link.

The Uruguay international has struggled with injuries across the last 12 months, and despite his importance to Spurs’ plans, he is heading into the final year of his contract in North London.

The 27-year-old will sit down with the club at the end of the campaign to assess his options, but Tottenham’s priority will be to sell, if he opts not to renew.

To avoid a possible free transfer exit in 2026, Atletico Madrid could be offered a cut price deal, with an asking price in the region of £25m.