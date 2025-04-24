Tottenham Hotspur open talks with top Atletico Madrid target

Atletico Madrid have again seen how their defence has struggled to hold up in the decisive stages of the season, and after investing in Robin Le Normand last summer, are again looking ot make a splash in the transfer market. With Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo de Paul and Julian Alvarez already at the Metropolitano, their ‘dream’ signing for this summer is another Argentina international: Cristian Romero.

The Tottenham Hotspur defender has seen his own season hampered by injuries this year, but not long ago was being talked about as one of the best in the game. At 26 years of age, he is also entering the prime of his career. Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have both looked at him during this season, but Los Rojiblancos seem much more intent on making a move, and have already opened contacts with his camp.

Romero himself fuelled speculation earlier this week by admitting in an interview that he would be delighted to play in Spain, and if there was one place he would move to next, it would be La Liga. However it will not be an easy deal, with Tottenham Hotspur unlikely to give him up without a fight – for a start his reported price tag is around €80m.

🚨 Diego Simeone: “They’ve known me for 14 years, but it’s not just about me — it’s the club’s mentality. We want people with character, personality, and a team-first mindset over individualism…” pic.twitter.com/37B1GrZNy7 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 23, 2025

According to Caught Offside, Spurs have also opened contract talks with Romero with a view to keeping him long-term too. They note that Atletico may face competition from any of the three Premier League sides also interested in the Argentina star, but Tottenham will do their best to keep Romero.

With two years remaining on his deal, it is no surprise that Spurs are keen to open talks, as leaving it until 2026 will weaken their negotiating position, both in the market and in contract discussions. If they cannot agree to a new deal with Romero, then that would certainly open the doors to a move this summer.