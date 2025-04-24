Real Madrid face Xabi Alonso competition from La Liga rivals

Real Madrid could be looking for a new manager this summer, but they would not be the only La Liga club in his position as Real Sociedad announced on Thursday that long-serving head coach Imanol Alguacil will be moving on when his contract expires at the end of the 2024-25 season.

The task of replacing Alguacil now starts for La Real, and already, they have drawn up a shortlist consisting of several names. And as Diario AS have revealed, some are more realistic than others.

Girona head coach Michel Sanchez has been on La Real’s radar for some time, but the Catalans’ disastrous season has seen his stock drop in Donostia-San Sebastian. And on top of this, there are concerns about needing to pay a fee to bring him to the club, given that his contract does not run out until next summer. But for now, he is still a leading candidate.

La Real are also considering promoting from within with current Sanse head coach Sergio Francisco, who is valued very highly within the club. And another manager that has coached the B team is also on the radar, that being Xabi Alonso.

Alonso has been strongly linked with taking over from Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, but he is also an option for La Real – albeit, he is very much a dream signing. His release clause at Bayer Leverkusen is likely to be affordable, but it could be tough to persuade him to return, although they intend to do their best in this regard.

La Real’s interest in Alonso could certainly create some doubts at Real Madrid, especially if the decision is taken for Ancelotti to leave his position at the end of the season.