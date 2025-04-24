Real Madrid TV release video on Copa del Rey final referee

Real Madrid have become notorious for releasing referee scrutiny videos, and their latest has been posted on the eve of the Copa del Rey final, which sees them take on Barcelona at La Cartuja.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the man in the middle for the Superclasico will be Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea, who is one of the most experienced referees in Spanish football. The 39-year-old has taken charge of El Clasico on several occasions, and this will be the latest.

But on Thursday, De Burgos Bengoetxea became the latest referee to be the subject of Real Madrid TV’s referee scrutiny videos. As per Marca, RMTV have highlighted the alleged “mistakes” made by the official in matches involving Los Blancos.

“With the Basque referee, Real Madrid has only a 64% win rate. On the other hand, Barcelona has an 81% win rate. An incredible difference, to which is also added that Ancelotti’s team has only won two of the last five games with him on the field. But the most striking thing comes next, because although Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea has been an international referee since 2018, UEFA has never appointed him for a Champions League match.

“FIFA has not counted on him for any of its competitions either. However, in Spain, this will already be his third final between Real Madrid and Barcelona, after the 2017 and 2023 Super Cups. A recognition in Spain that he does not have at the international level, but even so he continues to referee matches of this calibre.”

The hope of everyone involved in the match is that it passes without controversy, which has been the case for the two previous Clasico meetings this season. Barcelona won both of those, but with Kylian Mbappe and Ferland Mendy back from injury, Real Madrid will hope that they can get revenge.