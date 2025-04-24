Real Madrid dealt hammer-blow as midfielder is ruled out for months

Real Madrid have suffered consistent injuries throughout the season, and Eduardo Camavinga has been no exception, with the Frenchman in and out of the side since the start of the season. Just has he was getting back his sharpness, Camavinga has been ruled out long-term with a muscle tear.

The 22-year-old came on against Getafe on Wednesday night to shore up the midfield, but in the dying stages, went down after a collision with Luis Milla. Clearly showing signs of pain, Real Madrid’s players were quick to signal that he needed medical attention. After the game, Carlo Ancelotti admitted that the prognosis was not good, and both he and David Alaba were all but out of the Copa del Rey final this Saturday.

However Camavinga’s diagnosis has turned out much worse. Real Madrid announced on Thursday that he has a complete tear of a tendon in his hamstring. That will keep him out for a minimum of three months say Diario AS, ruling him out for the rest of the season. That includes the Club World Cup, which begins in mid-June and finishes on the 14th of July, at which point in the best-case scenario, Camavinga will be making his way back to fitness.

He will have to focus his efforts on return for the start of next season. Los Blancos have only a month between the Club World Cup and the start of the new La Liga season, and while the minimum time out would see Camavinga fit and ready to go for the start of next season, it is not a given that he will be back to 100% in August.

This season Camavinga has played 2,020 minutes in 34 games, contributing two goals and two assists. He also picked up seven yellow cards and a sending off. While injuries have undoubtedly played a role, it has been a disappointing season for Camavinga. It had been hoped he would step into a starting role in midfield this year after the exit of Toni Kroos, but he has struggled to impose himself in the starting XI all year.