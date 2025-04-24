Key duo set for Real Madrid return in Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid go into this weekend’s Copa del Rey depleted after recent injuries, but the situation looks to be not as bad as once thought, which is a major boost to Carlo Ancelotti as he gets his side ready to face Barcelona at La Cartuja.

Injuries to Eduardo Camavinga, who is confirmed to miss the rest of the season, and David Alaba during Wednesday’s victory at Getafe mean that Fran Garcia is currently the only fit left-back option that Ancelotti has at his disposal. And this is a big worry, as the Spaniard has been fourth choice in the position for big matches.

But there is some good news for Ancelotti as his favoured player looks set to be available to face Barcelona. As per Marca, Ferland Mendy trained with his Real Madrid teammates on Thursday, and barring any setbacks, he should be available for the Copa del Rey final.

Mendy has not played since picking up an injury against Atletico Madrid in March, but he is now entering the final stages of his recovery. And on top of this, his international colleague Kylian Mbappe also trained with the group on Thursday, and likewise, he will be included in the Real Madrid squad for this weekend’s showdown event.

Real Madrid were never worried that Mbappe would miss out against Barcelona after he injured his ankle against Arsenal last week, but nevertheless, it is still a relief for supporters to see their star attacker being in a position to start at La Cartuja.

Real Madrid will go into the Copa del Rey final as underdogs after losing both meetings against Barcelona this season with an aggregate score of 9-2. But with Mendy and Mbappe at their disposal, they have a greater opportunity to enact revenge on their bitter rivals.