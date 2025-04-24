Manchester United enquire about 23-year-old La Liga assist king

Villarreal playmaker Alex Baena has been one of the most consistent and thrilling performers in La Liga over recent seasons, but after turning down a move to Saudi Arabia in January, it looks as if the Yellow Submarine will have to bid farewell to him this summer. Baena has a €60m release clause, and a number of giants in Europe are interested in him.

Primarily, Atletico Madrid. Baena has been cited as one of their top targets this summer, and have already opened informal talks with Villarreal to that end. The Yellow Submarine have noted that they would be willing to accept around €50m for Baena, but Atletico are considering trying to bring the price down by including a player in the deal.

El Atleti confía cerrar a Alex Baena antes del Mundial de Clubes. Ya han contactado con su entorno para mostrar interés en su fichaje. De momento no hay negociaciones oficiales con el Villarreal. Bayern de Múnich y Manchester United también han preguntado por el jugador. pic.twitter.com/p2f0FzVfLE — Eduardo Burgos (@edu17burgos) April 23, 2025

Either way, Eduardo Burgos has reported that Los Colchoneros are hopeful about sealing a deal for Baena before the Club World Cup in June. He does say that no formal negotiations have taken place though, and explains that Bayern Munich and Manchester United have also enquired about Baena’s services. Presumably the price tag would not be an issue for either of those sides.

Baena has again been in fine form this season, having managed to break into the Spain team last summer, playing a role in their Euro 2024 victory, and a starring spot in their Olympic gold medal just weeks later. This season Baena has played 28 games, scoring six times and giving eight assists.

🇦🇷🗣️ Diego Simeone: “We need to keep improving as a team, move up the standings, and get as many points as possible.” pic.twitter.com/M7TfszBk19 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 23, 2025

Over the last two seasons, no player has given more assists than Baena in Spain, reaching a remarkable 18 assists in all competitions, although Villarreal were in the Europa League last season. Skilled at set pieces, with excellent vision and a competitive edge, if anything it is surprising that Baena was not the subject of more interest last summer. Aston Villa did make an approach, and Baena has expressed admiration for Barcelona in the past.