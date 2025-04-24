Matchday 33 of the 2024-25 La Liga season came to a conclusion on Thursday with four more matches played across Spain. There was plenty of drama earlier in the week, and on this occasion, there were games that affected the European race and the battle to avoid relegation.

Real Betis 5-1 Real Valladolid

Real Betis have moved into the Champions League places after a confident victory over Real Valladolid at the Benito Villamarin. Jesus Rodriguez scored early for the hosts, but an equaliser arrived just before half time from Chuki. Despite this, Los Verdiblancos made their superiority tell in the second period as goals from Cucho Hernandez, Isco, Romain Perraud and Ez Abde ensured another three points. And the result also confirmed La Pucela’s relegation, which had been on the cards for months.

Atletico Madrid 3-0 Rayo Vallecano

Atletico Madrid are keeping themselves just about in touch with Barcelona and Real Madrid ahead of them after a convincing win over local rivals Rayo Vallecano. It was a dream start at the Metropolitano as Alexander Sorloth scored after three minutes, and the second arrived just before the half time interval as Conor Gallagher. Julian Alvarez would complete the scoring in the 77th minute with an excellent finish.

Leganes 1-1 Girona

Girona missed a golden opportunity to pick up a massive victory in their battle to avoid relegation after drawing at Leganes. The hosts were reduced to 10 men early on as Seydouba Cisse was shown a straight red card, and the Catalans took advantage as Cristhian Stuani scored another big goal. But it was not enough in the end as Munir El Haddadi netted in stoppage time to save a point at Butarque.

Osasuna 1-0 Sevilla

Osasuna moved into the European places after defeating Sevilla at El Sadar. Ruben Garcia scored the only goal of the game on 24 minutes, and it turned out to be rather comfortable for Los Rojillos after that as Dodi Lukebakio was sent off soon after for lashing out at defender Alejandro Catena.