Real Sociedad have enjoyed arguably their most successful era since the 1980s under Imanol Alguacil, but that era is coming to an end. La Real announced on Thursday that he would be departing at the end of the season, following 6.5 years in charge.

The Txuri-Urdin announced in an official statement that the 53-year-old coach had taken the decision, communicating to the club that he would no longer be continuing, as his contract expires this summer. Alguacil had remained coy on his future, as more question marks arose over Real Sociedad this season.

Alguacil has been enormously successful since he took charge in December of 2018, securing European football in every full season he has been in charge. The most special memories will date back to their Copa del Rey triumph in 2021, and qualification for the Champions League for the first time in a decade last season, in which they would go on to make the knockout stages before elimination to semi-finalists Paris Saint-Germain.

The Basque coach, who took over having been in charge of their B team, has managed 325 games for Real Sociedad, and has been enormously successful, averaging 1.65 points per game, securing 152 wins, 81 draws and 92 losses. During that time, La Real scored 458 goals and conceded 341 times.

🆙 Todavía hay mucho por lo que luchar. Queremos el sexto billete europeo. Acabar esta maravillosa historia merecen un esfuerzo final de todos. A por ello. pic.twitter.com/KaICgixsSP — Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) April 24, 2025

Real Sociedad will add to those totals before his exit, with five games remaining in the La Liga season. Currently sitting in ninth spot, knowing that eighth will be in the Conference League next season, they have a two point gap to RCD Mallorca and four-point gap to Celta Vigo to overhaul in the closing stages. This season the usual issues they have faced in front of goal in recent years, but have also struggled for the same control in midfield and consistency at the back.

It enters La Real into a period of uncertainty this summer, with Sporting Director Roberto Olabe also exiting. His job will be filled by Head Scout Erik Bretos, but there is as of yet, no clear successor to Alguacil.