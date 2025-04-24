Barcelona are aiming to win their first Copa del Rey in four years when they take on Real Madrid this weekend. 2021 was the last time that they won the competition, and on that occasion, their manager was Ronald Koeman.

Ahead of the 2025 final, Koeman spoke to Marca to reflect on that success four years ago. He also gave his thoughts on this weekend’s Superclasico at La Cartuja.

“That Copa del Rey win meant a lot, especially because of the complicated moment we were experiencing due to COVID-19 and the few options to sign due to the lack of money, which forced us to give a lot of young players into the team. It meant a lot to everyone: to the players, to the club, to me… For the great work we all did at that time.

“There are no favourites in finals of this type. If you analyse it, Barcelona may be having better results in football, but in a match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, anything can happen. And for Real Madrid it is an opportunity to compensate for the sadness that has caused them to be out of the Champions League. They are receiving criticism for their play and results, but in the Copa del Rey final between two great teams there are no favourites.”

Koeman, who is now head coach of The Netherlands, also discussed the current situation of Carlo Ancelotti, who has been strongly linked with leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season.

“In the end, in football the coaches are to blame. We have to admit that Ancelotti is doing a great job. He is the coach who has won the most titles in the world. He’s a good coach. He manages a squad like Real Madrid’s very well with so many stars. For me he is not to blame. If they haven’t won, we have to look for responsibilities among everyone, but in the end the coach is always the culprit.”