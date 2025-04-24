Joan Garcia has attracted strong interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Arsenal in recent weeks, and Espanyol are resigned to losing him in the summer. A replacement would be needed, and one of their targets has now been revealed.

Garcia has been one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga this season, and on multiple occasions, he has single-handedly won matches for Espanyol. His form has attracted strong interest from across Europe, and the expectation is that he will take the next step in his career during the summer transfer window.

Espanyol have accepted that this will be the reality, which is why they have started to look into signing a new goalkeeper. And one of their targets is Mallorca’s Leo Roman, as reported by Relevo.

Roman has had a very difficult season at Mallorca, having been backup to first-choice goalkeeper Dominik Greif. He has been reduced to only six La Liga appearances, but the latest of those saw him produce an incredible performance against Barcelona as he made 12 saves in a 1-0 defeat for Jagoba Arrasate’s side earlier this week.

After that spectacular display, Roman made it very clear that he is not happy with his situation at Mallorca.

“I’m not getting enough chances. Today it has been possible to see that my situation is not the one it was supposed to be. I’m not saying it for my teammate, but for the management of the club.”

Roman will almost certainly leave Mallorca in the summer. He has no plans to extend his stay beyond 2026, which is why he will be cashed in on. His release clause stands at €10m, and as well as Espanyol, Valencia are considering him as a replacement for Liverpool-bound Giorgi Mamardashvili. For now, it remains to be seen where he ends up.