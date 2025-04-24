Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti admitted earlier in the week that success this season required two wins against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final and in La Liga, and the first of those tasks is just three days away. The Italian coach has two days to finalise his thinking on his starting line-up.

That decision was made somewhat easier on Wednesday night, if in disagreeable circumstances. Both David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga left the pitch with injuries, and Ancelotti confirmed it was improbable that they would be back for their trip to Seville. Both would have been candidates for the left-back spot, while Camavinga could also have operated in midfield.

As per Marca, Ferland Mendy is still not ruled out of a return from injury, and he will be in the squad, but there are doubts about his match sharpness, understandably, after a month out. Ancelotti is yet to rule it out that he returns according to their information, but Diario AS claim that left-back is one of the spots that has been decided: Fran Garcia will start there.

One of nine players that have assured their place in the starting XI, alongside Thibaut Courtois, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Aurelien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe. That leaves four players vying for two spots: Rodrygo Goes, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Ceballos and Luka Modric.

It would be the first time that Ancelotti has dropped Rodrygo for a big game this season, but with doubts over the balance of the side with him in it, he could be sacrificed for a fourth midfielder. That would work in the favour of Modric and Ceballos, who started together against Athletic Club on Sunday alongside Tchouameni. It also seems more likely that Valverde will begin at right-back to try and halt Raphinha on the left side, with Vazquez suffering against the Brazilian in their earlier meetings.