Just as Endrick Felipe appeared to be winning over Carlo Ancelotti, the Brazilian teenager provoked the Italian’s ire during their clash with Getafe on Wednesday night. Real Madrid ran out 1-0 winners at the Coliseum, but Endrick was taken off after a missed opportunity.

The 18-year-old forward had been showing again why he has received increased minutes in recent weeks, and had his effort cleared off the line after a give and go with Vinicius Junior early on. Endrick had played just 109 minutes in La Liga until April, but over Los Blancos’ last four games, has equalled that figure in three appearances. Meanwhile he started in both of their Copa del Rey semi-finals, and was given the final half hour against Arsenal in the Champions League second leg too.

In the second half against Getafe, Endrick was sent off, and while it looked as if he was offside (the linesman did not raise their flag and the referee chose to play on as an advantage), Endrick tried to lob goalkeeper David Soria one-on-one with a limp effort that nestled in Soria’s hands. Something Ancelotti did not appreciate. Nine minutes later, Ancelotti subbed on Jude Bellingham in his place, and confirmed after the game that it was a punishment for his lax decision-making.

“He can’t do these things; he’s young and has to learn, but those things don’t exist in football. He has to hit it as hard as he can. This isn’t a theater club,” he told Marca.

Prior to the game, Ancelotti had explained that there had been no change to Endrick in explanation for his increased game time, merely that he had been working hard, and showing his quality. With five Liga games to go, and a Copa final, Endrick may not have too many opportunities before the end of the season left.