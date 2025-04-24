Barcelona release stunning new images of Spotify Camp Nou

Barcelona had already hoped to be back at the Spotify Camp Nou by now, but delays meant that it was not possible. They are now hoping to be back at their iconic home stadium by the early stages of next season, and in the meantime, a promising update has been released by the club.

Images: The current state of the Spotify Camp Nou. @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/BZH0p47mEI — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 24, 2025

Work on the Spotify Camp Nou began in June 2023, and while the entire project is unlikely to be completed until 2026 at the earliest, the first team should be allowed to play matches with a reduced capacity from September. Delays have set things back for Barcelona, but excitement continues to build for the return – and for supporters, that is bound to have increased ten-fold on Thursday.

That’s because Barcelona have released new images showing the current state of the Spotify Camp Nou.

The grass has almost been fully laid now, while there has been significant progress made on installing the seats in the stands. There is still work to do on constructing the new roof of the iconic arena, but with increased work already underway, the hope is that it should be completed in the coming months.

Barcelona are very much eagerly awaiting their return to the Spotify Camp Nou – for both on and off-field reasons. Matchday revenue has been severely reduced since they temporarily moved to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Montjuic at the start of the 2023-24 season, and as a result, it has been more of a struggle for the Catalan club to overcome their well-documented financial problems.

But things should soon pick up, although it may not happen before the 2025 summer transfer window closes. Nevertheless, Barcelona are counting down the days until they are back home.