Barcelona negotiated several important contract renewals between January and February, and they hope to do more in the coming months. Jules Kounde is on the list to be offered a new deal, and so is Raphinha, who has been one of the best players in the world during the 2024-25 season.

It has been a remarkable season for Raphinha, who has 30 goals and 21 assists across all competitions in 49 appearances. And unsurprisingly, Barcelona want to reward him with a new contract, but reaching an agreement on terms will be much easier said than done.

Sport have opened up on the state of play with contract negotiations between Raphinha and Barcelona. There are two details of the club’s first offer that the Brazil international is not happy with: contract length and salary.

Raphinha’s current deal ends in 2027, and Barcelona want his new deal to run for an additional year – but with the option for it to be extended by another 12 months to 2029. But the player is not happy about this, as he wants the two years to be together, rather than a 1+1 setup.

The report also states that Raphinha is not happy with the salary that Barcelona has offered, and he is seeking a more before he gives the go-ahead for an agreement. It should be noted that he is being pursued by Saudi Arabia, who are prepared to offer him a mouth-watering amount of money to move to the Middle East, although he is not considering this due to the Saudi Pro League not being a major league.

Interestingly, Raphinha appears to have accepted Barcelona installing a significantly reduced release clause in his new contract. The Catalans want to give the player the option to leave when he sees fit, with the value of the clause expected to be in the region of €80m.