Barcelona legend to make return to coaching after four years out of action

Former Barcelona, Manchester United and Middlesborough goalkeeper Victor Valdes is making a return to coaching, as per multiple reports coming out of Spain. Valdes, 43, has not coached for the last four years.

Famous for his buzz cut and for helping to change the way goalkeepers used the ball in Spain, Valdes is an iconic figure in Barcelona history. Making a total of 654 appearances in a 21-year career, in which he achieved 275 clean sheets, Valdes came through the La Masia academy, and was in goal for the first three Champions Leagues in Barcelona’s history post-Johan Cruyff.

Managed by the likes of Frank Rijkaard, Luis Aragones, Pep Guardiola, Vicente del Bosque and Louis van Gaal, Valdes always stood out for his strong and individual character. After retirement, he began coaching an under-19s side on the outskirts of Madrid, before joining the La Masia setup back at Barcelona. He would only last three months though, and left the club after a falling out. Valdes also had a brief spell at UA Horta in Barcelona, but only last half the season there.

Now it appears he is returning to coaching, this time in Spain’s fourth tier. Valdes has taken charge of Real Avila, Sport report, and as of Thursday was already in charge of his first coaching session. Avila are in the promotion places of Segunda RFEF with two games to go, and hope to proceed to the third tier this season. Valdes has penned a deal for the remainder of this season and next year.

So far it has been a modest and discreet time coaching for Valdes, who had plenty of success with his first under-19s side Moratalaz, spiking excitement about his potential. However the former Blaugrana number one has received mixed reviews from players since, citing his idiosyncratic methods and at times erratic decision-making.