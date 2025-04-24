Barcelona defender communicates desire to depart club this summer

Barcelona will be hoping to offload several players this summer and if there is one position in which they are well stocked, it is in central defence. With five players already on their books for this season, the chances of Clement Lenglet returning to the club in the summer already looked slim.

Spending this season on loan at Atletico Madrid, Lenglet had largely impressed until recent weeks, conceding multiple penalties in a short space of time. Already in January it was being reported that Los Rojiblancos were keen to hold onto Lenglet, and had opened talks with Barcelona over the matter, although both sides were far apart on his valuation.

Eric García has become an increasingly key figure for Hansi Flick's Barcelona thanks to his versatility. He's now played as a centre-back, pivot, and most recently as a right-back, where he impressed with both defensive solidity and an assist in the win over Mallorca.… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 24, 2025

Atletico reportedly offered €5m at the time, while Barcelona were hoping for double that amount for the 29-year-old. Sport say that Lenglet has told Barelona now that his intention is to remain at the Metropolitano next season, which will weaken the Blaugrana negotiating position. Only Al-Nassr have enquired about the Frenchman, and if Lenglet is adamant about going back to Atletico, then it will leave Barcelona in a tricky situation, as they do not want to continue paying his salary.

Los Rojiblancos seemingly now feel they can get Lenglet for close to free if not free now, and will hold out in negotiations, knowing that Lenglet is keen to remain in Madrid. The Catalan giants reportedly extended his contract last summer until 2028 to reduce his impact on their salary limit, and are currently paying 75% of his wages. Barcelona feel he has increased his value this season, but will be left with little option if he does not open up to other offers.

🚨 Diego Simeone: “Griezmann’s role? Fortunately, everyone who has gone through this path understands that the team comes first, and that everyone is important no matter their role.” — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 23, 2025

They are keen to bid farewell to Lenglet this summer though, after three years playing on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and now Atletico. This season he has featured 30 times for Atletico, racking up 2,516 minutes for Diego Simeone. He has battled it out with star summer signing Robin Le Normand for a starting spot too.