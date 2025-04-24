WATCH: Jorge Mendes admits uncertainty over future of Barcelona man

There was little about Jorge Mendes’ trip to Barcelona that was kept secret over the last 48 hours, with the Portuguese super-agent in town for discussions regarding some of his biggest clients. Mendes admitted that he was uncertain about the future of 22-year-old forward Ansu Fati.

Against Mallorca, Ansu Fasti proved he's still alive, and responded well to the challenge he had been demanding. Fati was the player who ran the most relative to minutes played and had the highest average speed. He took the first step toward becoming useful again and possibly… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 24, 2025

Fati made his first start since October on Tuesday night, playing just over an hour in Barcelona’s victory over RCD Mallorca. However in recent weeks it has been reported that he has decided to leave Barcelona, having received a meagre offering of opportunities under Hansi Flick. On Wednesday, Mendes was seen arriving in Barcelona for talks with the club over the future of Fati, and Lamine Yamal’s contract renewal.

🤷‍♂️ "NO SÉ si ANSU FATI va a SEGUIR". 🔥 Jorge Mendes, representante del jugador, no cierra puertas con el '10' culé. 📹 @marccnunezz pic.twitter.com/z9m6qaFiYN — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 24, 2025

Speaking to El Chiringuito as he left a restaurant Mendes, presumably after his meeting with Barcelona, Mendes was asked about Fati’s future. He told them that ‘I still don’t know’ about the future of the former Brighton and Hove Albion loanee.

El Chiringuito continued on to report that Mendes had been having dinner with Fati, Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal, which the Portuguese referred to as ‘a dinner between friends’. Lamine Yamal’s contract renewal is expected to be a major topic this summer too.

🚨 @10JoseAlvarez se REAFIRMA tras la reunión entre LAMINE y JORGE MENDES: 🤝 "Renovará con el Barça cuando cumpla 18 años". pic.twitter.com/1OWmsF1NFz — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 24, 2025

The key factor in Fati’s exit, if he has decided to leave, will be the money. He turned down the opportunity to leave on loan in January, despite Flick telling him that he would receive little in the way of opportunities in the second half of the season. Now though, it appears that he has come to the conclusion that he must depart in search of more game time.

Fati is one of the biggest earners at Barcelona though, and it is not clear how much, if any, value he will command on the market as a result. The Blaugrana are no doubt keen to rid themselves of an expensive wage for one of their least used players, but any destination for Fati will be well aware of that, and will factor that into negotiations. Barcelona will not be keen to lose Fati for free though, with two years left on his deal.