“We will” – Barcelona president Joan Laporta addresses treble chances

It has been an excellent season for Barcelona, and that continued on Tuesday with a slender victory over Mallorca that put them seven points clear at the top of La Liga – although that gap will be reduced to four if Real Madrid defeat Getafe on Wednesday.

Barcelona are very much in the driving seat to win La Liga, and this weekend, they can continue the good feelings as they face Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final. And on top of this, they are also in the Champions League semi-finals, where they will face Inter Milan over the next couple of weeks.

Barcelona are hoping to end the season by winning all three competitions, and according to president Joan Laporta (via Diario AS), they have a very good chance of achieving this objective.

“The atmosphere is fantastic. The people are very excited and this is very nice to see. What Barcelona fans have to do is trust our coach and our players. I am convinced that under the guidance of Hansi Flick and this talent that the players put in we will have a chance of a treble. We are playing very well, but we have not achieved anything yet. A final is heads or tails – anything can happen, but we are very confident.

“I want to thank our players and a masterful coach like Hansi Flick for what they are making us enjoy. But we must keep our feet on the ground and be prudent.”

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has been very keen to dismiss any talk of a possible treble, and he is taking things one game at a time. But a victory this weekend would certainly increase hopes that it can be done, although there is still plenty of work that needs to be completed before it becomes a reality.