WATCH: Arda Guler scores as Real Madrid lead against Getafe

Barcelona’s victory over Mallorca on Tuesday means that the pressure is on Real Madrid to respond against Getafe, and they are doing so after taking the lead in their La Liga match at the Coliseum.

Carlo Ancelotti opted to make several changes with a view to this weekend’s Copa del Rey final, and it is one of the rotated players that has opened the scoring. Arda Guler has found minutes hard to come by in recent months, but he has been given the opportunity against Getafe, and he has taken it.

A stunning strike from Arda Guler! 😍 Real Madrid's Turkish youngster delivering an important goal ⚪🇹🇷 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @sbk | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/scbV6UWF9w — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 23, 2025

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid | Arda Guler ARDA GULER OPENS THE SCORING FOR REAL MADRID !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/c00ZiiVkf6 — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) April 23, 2025

ARDA GÜLER WITH A WONDERFUL WEAK FOOTED FINISH FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX 💥 pic.twitter.com/CsG4qyTTpJ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 23, 2025

It is a wonderful finish from Guler following a quick Real Madrid counter-attack. He has had a tough time of things since he moved to the Spanish capital just under two years ago, but his quality is undeniable – and it is why there are so many clubs that want to take him away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. But for now, his focus is on helping Los Blancos to victory in this match.