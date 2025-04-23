Vinicius Junior is set to remain a Real Madrid player for the foreseeable future, as an agreement to extend his contract nears. The Brazilian has been heavily courted by Saudi Arabia since last summer, but he is set to turn down the chance to earn €1b.

Last summer Saudi Arabia opened talks with Vinicius, and he decided to delay contract talks with Real Madrid until after the Ballon d’Or. Discussions with Saudi Arabia continued in December, and in February, Vinicius met with Saudi officials face to face in Prague, it was reported. The star forward was presented with the prospect of a five-year deal at €200m per season, but was not convinced by signing a long-term deal with Saudi Arabia, which was considered essential for them.

After considering their offer, Vinicius went into discussions with Real Madrid, who according to Cadena SER, were always Vinicius’ priority. He has now decided to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, and will extend his deal until 2029 or 2030, in a deal to be announced in the summer. This is backed up by Marca, who say that an agreement is close, following contacts over the past week between the two parties.

Vinicius was undoubtedly the star of the Real Madrid side that secured two Champions Leagues in three years, but has struggled to replicate that form this season. He has admitted to being disappointed at missing out on the Ballon d’Or, and the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, combined with exits and injuries to Toni Kroos, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal, have unbalanced the chemistry of the Real Madrid side from last season. The main task next season will be to find a way of getting the best out of both Vinicius and Mbappe at the same time, albeit both have been victims of dysfunction this season.