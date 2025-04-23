Two teams willing to meet Barcelona asking price for loan talent

Barcelona will again be hoping that the transfer market can provide them with funds as much as an opportunity to strengthen their squad, and one of avenues available to them is cashing in on La Masia talents. One player primed for an exit appears to be Alex Valle.

After Hansi Flick could not guarantee Valle minutes in the first team this season, the 21-year-old decided to head out on loan to Celtic. In January, despite having meaningful minutes, he decided to join Cesc Fabregas at Como, where he has earned a starting spot in Serie A. The Italian side also had a buy option inserted into his contract of €8m.

Already it has been reported that Como are willing to activate that clause in the summer, but it appears Valle will have a wider variety of options if he wants them too. Borussia Dortmund have taken an interest in the young left-back, while Marca reassert that Como have already expressed a desire to take up their buy option, although they say it is worth just €6m.

This comes off the back of a report from Relevo claiming that Real Betis are also considering a move for Valle this summer. Los Verdiblancos have Ricardo Rodriguez and Romain Perraud in situ, both signed last summer, but they believe it is one of the positions that could be improved, and they say that Valle is willing to examine his options at the end of the season. The good relations between Barcelona and Betis would also help any deal between the two.

Under Xavi Hernandez, Valle was tipped for a role in the Barcelona team after starting preseason with the side two years ago, but Flick’s decision to use Gerard Martin, and the new contract handed to him, would suggest that he will be Alejandro Balde’s back-up again next year. Equally, under-19 left-back Jofre Torrents is also reportedly on the fast-track to the first team.