Second report links Real Madrid to 21-year-old left-back

Real Madrid missed out on Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies earlier this season, with the Canadian penning a new long-term deal with the Bavarian side, having been courted by Los Blancos for over a year beforehand. It has thrown their plans at left-back into the air, with doubts over the futures of Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia.

The Frenchman has again relapsed into a cycle of muscle injuries this season, which has hampered his Real Madrid career, and was something he had left behind last year. Meanwhile Fran Garcia has struggled to convince since arriving back from Rayo Vallecano, despite improving his form, and is not seen as a long-term answer at the position.

In March, Real Madrid were linked with Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez. The Hungarian talent has caught the eye under Andoni Iraola this season, with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool reportedly considering a move for the 21-year-old. Kerkez has also attracted the attention of Atletico Madrid too, but now a second report has appeared linking Los Blancos with him.

As per Sky Sports, and quoted by MD, Real Madrid are amongst the teams looking at him, and could make a move for him this summer. Bournemouth are looking for around €50m for his signature, and will be able to make the demands they please with his contract up in 2028.

It should be noted that reports from the Spanish capital have recently stated that Real Madrid will persist with Mendy and Garcia for next season, considering other positions a higher priority for this coming summer, including a central midfielder and a central defender. Indeed, in terms of defenders, teammate Dean Huijsen is another on their shortlist for the summer. It would be a surprise if Los Blancos did invest so heavily in Kerkez if they are not convinced he is an immediate and long-term solution for the position.