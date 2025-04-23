Barcelona Real Madrid

Reason behind referee designation for VAR in Copa del Rey final draws fury

Image via Diario de Cadiz

Real Madrid and Barcelona will do battle in Seville on Saturday night in the Copa del Rey final, and rightly or probably wrongly, the referee will be at the centre of attention. However it is the designation of the VAR that has drawn criticism in the lead-up to the game.

Los Blancos have been in a long-running mud-slinging campaign against the officials in Spain, while Barcelona have been no stranger to publicly decrying decisions from referees in recent years too. Meanwhile Los Blancos are currently part of a committee to reform the refereeing body (Referees Technical Committee or CTA). The President, Luis Medina Cantalejo, recently announced from next season they intend to have separate referees as VAR officials, and others for on-pitch referees.

Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea will take charge of the Copa final, which is no surprise as he tends to be one of a select few to be in charge of big games. The announcement that Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes as the VAR has taken some by surprise though, with the card-happy official rarely considered for such big occasions.

Gonzalez Fuertes hands out a red card to Alvaro Negredo
epa08713435 Cadiz’s striker Alvaro Negredo (L) is sent off with a red card by referee Gonzalez Fuertes (C) during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Cadiz at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, 01 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Luis Tejido

Speaking on Cadena SER, former referee Eduardo Iturralde Gonzalez expressed his own bewilderment at the decision, but his rationale behind the decision has raised serious questions and no shortage of criticism. Gonzalez Fuertes is in his final season before retirement, and Iturralde asserted that he was put in charge as the CTA fear a major controversy, and as he only has a few games remaining in La Liga, and it is less of an issue if he becomes the villain of the piece, rather than ‘burning’ someone expected to take charge of future Clasicos.

Iturralde did not declare a source, and it may well just be his explanation rather than information, but having spent decades in the officiating sphere in Spain, he certainly has his finger on the pulse. With any fortune, Gonzalez Fuertes will not be mentioned after the final whistle in La Cartuja.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona CTA Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes Real Madrid RFEF

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News