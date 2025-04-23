Real Madrid are reevaluating the idea of bringing in a central midfielder this summer, after Toni Kroos’ absence has proved more difficult than first thought to deal with. One of the names that has been linked to them of late is Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister.

Los Blancos were linked with the Argentina international, and when asked about it, Mac Allister’s father left the door open to a move for his son to the Santiago Bernabeu, albeit he did later row back on those comments after a media storm. Now Mac Allister has discussed the matter himself.

In an interview with TyC Sports in Argentina, as carried by Cadena SER, Mac Alliser played down the prospect of a move.

“Yes, I read things and they reach me, but I handle them very calmly because in the end, what’s important is what happens today, it’s the present. No matter how much the club wants me, if I play poorly on the weekend, there will come a time when that club won’t want me anymore.”

“There are also a lot of things being said that aren’t real. I try to enjoy every day every time I step onto a football pitch and give my best. Today I’m at a club like Liverpool, and I have no need to. I respect the club greatly, and I don’t think it’s necessary to talk about other situations,” Mac Allister said.

That seems relatively conclusive from Mac Allister, and certainly there are factors that indicate Liverpool are safe from a transfer offensive. For a start, Mac Allister is 26 years of age, and with a contract until 2028, Los Blancos would likely have to spend big to get him. Recent years Real Madrid have only done so on players in their early twenties or younger. The midfielder they have been most strongly linked to his Martin Zubimendi, but they face strong competition from Arsenal.